Garda handling of statistics

A chara,– In the 12th century a Franciscan friar developed a problem-solving principle, which we now call Ockham’s razor.

When trying to solve a problem, the idea that has the simplest or most obvious explanation of several competing ones is the one that should be preferred until it is proven wrong.

In 2017, the Garda Síochána, after spending a year examining a discrepancy of 937,212 in the number of breath tests recorded on a Garda database, informs us that it has no idea how this happened.

It appears that no explanation has been proven right or wrong.

Maybe the Garda­needs to employ a few Franciscan friars to help them with their investigations. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – In my own community, I know and respect the hard work that community gardaí carry out on a daily basis, and it is thankless work at times. We need our gardaí; they are a reminder to the criminals that they cannot do as they please. Unfortunately the litany of reports over the last number of years concerning the Garda Síochána is not acceptable, and the blatant disregard for the Policing Authority is outrageous. Our respect is slowly dissipating, and yet the Minister for Justice seemingly is not concerned. I am very concerned, as I am sure many other citizens are. It is time that something was done. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.

Sir, – The response of the Minister for Justice to yet another Garda scandal is little short of pathetic. Those resisting reform in An Garda Síochána have little to fear from this Government. – Yours,. etc,

ALAN MURPHY,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Lies, damned lies and Garda statistics. – Yours, etc,

J O’REILLY,

Dublin 12.