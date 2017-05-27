Garda accountability

Sir, – In the Defence Forces, the “Blue Book”, or more formally the Manual of Staff Duties, tells us us that commanding officers are to be held responsible for “all their unit did or failed to do”, ie they are responsible for all subordinates, and all matters delegated.

In the case of An Garda Síochána, it seems that the Commissioner can hide behind the Minister, and she can hide behind the Government.

It’s an appalling vista. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER McQUAID,

(Capt Retired),

Tallaght,

Dublin 24.