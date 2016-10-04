Gaelic football

Sir, – The greater Dublin area has a population of almost two million. Co Mayo has a population of 150,000.

GAA players in the Dublin area, drawn from a numerically larger pool of talent, also do not have to travel long distances to train, and at club level enjoy well-financed support. Dublin players also have the advantage of always playing a final at home.

All of this reflects an imbalance and highlights the achievement of Mayo producing a team capable of giving Goliath a run for his money.

In the interest of fairness and to prevent an eternal dominance, has the time not come to create three Dublin teams, North, South and West? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – It appears that for All-Ireland referees black is the new red. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.