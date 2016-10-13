GAA in Dublin – a capital advantage?

Sir, – A number of counties, including most recently Meath, Galway, Tyrone and Dublin, have had “golden periods”.

However, Kerry has been the only county to dominate Gaelic football consistently – winning, on average, one in every three titles since their first in 1903. There is no evidence to justify extrapolating Dublin’s recent success to long-term dominance.

If Dublin, where Gaelic football is a minority sport, were to surpass, over a prolonged period, Kerry’s success rate, the suggestion to split the county would be acceptable. As every reasonable person knows, such an eventuality is highly unlikely. – Yours, etc,

GERARD SMYTH,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.