GAA in Dublin – a capital advantage?

Sir, – If people find the possible creation of extra football teams in the Dublin area objectionable on the grounds of sentimentality, that is one thing. To suggest that it would weaken the strong is another. You cannot make this argument and then cite the success of smaller populations such as Kilkenny and Kerry as a foil. Their success is proof that a dilution of numbers representing Dublin need not be a negative event. It would actually afford more opportunity for fringe players and reduce the politicisation of county selection.

The idea of Co Dublin as a unique separate entity, in terms of population, is long gone. Dublin is now not only a cornucopia of all the counties in Ireland but is also a melting pot of many other nationalities, many of whom play Gaelic football. If the footballing pool of Dublin continues to grow without the equivalent numerical representation of other counties, then an opportunity to expand the competition and give many aspiring players in a large conurbation a chance to play will be lost in the misty tears of the tribal romantics. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – The debate about whether Dublin should be split into a number of GAA teams recalls to mind a story my father used to tell.

Before the second World War, one of his elderly neighbours was prevailed upon to make his first trip out of the Kingdom to see Kerry in an All-Ireland final. Upon his return, he was asked what he thought of Dublin. He said it was a great city. Not only that, you could cross O’Connell Bridge and there was another city on the other side of the river. Asked whether he would like to live in Dublin, he said he would not because it was too far from anywhere. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny

Co Donegal.