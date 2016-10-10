GAA in Dublin – a capital advantage?

Sir, – Whatever about the merits of splitting Dublin up into three Gaelic football teams, as suggested by Eugene Tannam (October 4th), one must not forget that the GAA does not hold a monopoly in Dublin as it does in other counties in the country.The pool of talent available to it is much diluted because of other popular sports such as cricket, soccer and rugby. However, it is good to see that in some traditional GAA heartlands, like, for example Co Mayo, cricket is indeed flourishing. Long may it continue! – Yours, etc,

PAUL O’DONOHOE,

Rush, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Surely splitting Dublin GAA into three separate entities would have a more negative than positive impact on other counties?

For a start, such is the capital’s current football dominance that for the foreseeable future it’s fair to say that most All-Ireland finals would be contested by any two from the three! – Yours, etc,

MARK CUMMINS,

Dublin 6.