GAA in Dublin – a capital advantage?

Sir, – Whatever the merits of Eugene Tannam’s suggestion (October 4th), am I alone in finding it bizarre that the GAA, born of the Celtic Revival and bulwark of all things Gaelic, should be such a champion of the Anglo-Norman division of this island into counties? – Yours, etc,

ALAN O’BRIEN,

Dalkey,Co Dublin.

Sir, – The advantage the Dublin senior football team has over other counties is one point. Simple. – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Sir, – You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CARROLL,

Ennis, Co Clare.