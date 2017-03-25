Future of local post offices

Sir, – What exactly gets talked about in post offices around the country? Who meets there to talk about things of national and international interest and intrigue? Does everybody from the community get to throw in their piece of gossip or insights? I’m trying to fathom why there is this great volume of chat in post offices. It can’t be because people want to buy stamps or frequently operate savings accounts. If that were the case then there would be lots of letters and parcels to be delivered and so the postal service could pay its way.

I’m not sure why the chat service that post offices are reportedly providing couldn’t be provided in the local church, the local pub, the local shop, or just by calling in to see neighbours. After all, these are also important local services worthy of being supported. – Yours, etc,

ED McDONALD,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.