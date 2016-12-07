Fundraising and junk mail

Sir, – I have in front of me 16 large envelopes of unsolicited mail from various charities. Six are addressed to me, seven have been delivered by post to “the householder” and the other three come with the daily paper. I wonder how much it costs the various charities to do these mail shots? What is the cost to the environment of all this paper waste and the printing thereof?

I would prefer if my donation to the various charities was spent directly on the causes I espouse rather than paying for the cost of administration.

– Yours, etc,

MUIREANN HOURIHANE

Dublin 4.