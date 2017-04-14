Sir, – I suggest that a solution to the future funding of broadcasting in Ireland should be a higher rate of VAT on digital TV subscriptions coupled with a higher rate of VAT on broadband providers and mobile device contracts with data.

People who do not have any such devices but do have a television should have to pay for a licence as normal. This would see everybody pay their share and limit the current high levels of payment avoidance. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD FOX,

Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.