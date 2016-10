Sir, – With an Augustus Egg painting, Come Rest In This Bosom, currently on display in the “Creating History” exhibition at the National Gallery (An Irishman’s Diary, October 13th), and an exhibition of works by Lucian Freud now taking place at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, might we soon get to see a Francis Bacon exhibition at the Hugh Lane? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.