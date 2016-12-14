Free travel and pensioners

Sir, – The parlous state of our public transport systems can be attributed to chronic lack of investment by successive governments, coupled with an absence of vision about the State’s role in underpinning public transportation in a modern society. The constant whittling away of financial support for public transport is regressive and ideologically driven.

Those qualifying for the travel pass have done so after a lifetime of paying their taxes and subsidising free travel for generations of pensioners who have gone before. If anyone with a travel pass feels that it is inappropriate to benefit from this concession, the solution is quite simple: keep it in your pocket and buy a ticket. – Yours, etc,

BERNARD KEOGH,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.