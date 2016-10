Sir, – I am researching the Irish watercolour artist Frederic William Burton (1816-1900) for an exhibition. I would be grateful if anyone who has works by Burton – and notably Portrait of Mrs Hutton (circa 1840), The Connemara Toilet (circa 1841), and Tyrolese Boy, Trapping Birds (1858, and sold through the Gorry Gallery in 1987) – would get in touch at mbourke99@gmail.com. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BOURKE,

Dublin 4.