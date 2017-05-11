France’s choice – Emmanuel Macron

A chara, – I am baffled by the unrestrained, uncritical enthusiasm in the Irish media for the election of Emmanuel Macron as president of the French republic. Over three million French voters, 11 per cent of those voting, went to the polling stations to spoil their votes, in protest against the impossible choice between the two extremes of Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron.

Emmanuel Macron got elected with no clear programme, no party, and no deputies in parliament. A career banker turned career politician, he started as a socialist minister before transforming into a particularly extreme form of free-market advocate. A French bank sent a very pro-Macron email to its employees. An employer told his workers who to vote for. No reporting of this and no outrage due to Mr Macron’s heavily financed campaign and his vast network in banks, industry and the media.

In Ireland it is inconceivable that the banks could present a candidate for president, much less get him elected, yet the Irish media outlets think this is great news for France! – Is mise,

CIARÁN Mac GUILL,

Clichy, France.

Sir, – Further to Tom Neville’s letter (May 10th), Fianna Fáil is not “my” party. I am not a member of any political party.

Mr Neville, who suggests the Fine Gael option to me, might like to know that in my constituency of Dublin Bay South I am a strong supporter of Eoghan Murphy TD, who, like Mr Macron, has a philosophy degree. I am attracted by ideas and principle, from whatever party.

I was merely suggesting that Fianna Fáil, because it actually sits with the liberal grouping in Europe, might be in a better political position than other parties here to advocate for and advance the cause of social liberalism.

By contrast, Fine Gael describes itself as liberal conservative, as well as Christian democratic, and sits with the centre-right European People’s Party.

But surely liberalism, be it left-leaning or rightist, is big enough for us all? – Yours, etc,

Dr STEPHEN J COSTELLO,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – According to Anne Marie Moran (May 10th), both Emmanuel Macron and President Michael D Higgins have philosophy running through their veins. Is there a cure? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.