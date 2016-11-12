Sir, – Further to “New US corporate tax regime will lure companies back to US, says Trump adviser” (November 11th), our corporation tax is no longer going to be the magnet. Which leaves our “high-quality graduates” defending our foreign direct investment policy. Will the Government now wake up to the crisis in third-level education? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK FITZPATRICK,

Emeritus Professor

of Mathematics,

University College Cork.

Sir, – Hello Trump and goodbye multinationals? – Yours, etc,

ANNE BYRNE,

Bray, Co Wicklow.