Sir, – Ultan Ó Broin questions the nature of the Star Wars universe and compares with incredulity the advanced technology with the “Middle Ages” clothing and personal grooming standards. Must he be reminded that the narrative takes place a long time ago, and, crucially, in a galaxy far, far away? I find his lack of faith disturbing. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6W.