Focus on seagulls

Sir, – Being a conscientious and avid gardener, I have installed two water butts for my garden. On a regular basis, the stench from the water renders it unusable.

The gulls on my roof are calling and cackling from early morning, and their droppings are being washed from the roof to my water butts.

We have a rescue dog as a pet, and she is now afraid to go into the garden. We have to feed her inside as she is intimidated by brazen gulls that are bigger than her.

This is a problem that needs to be tackled urgently by our politicians and local authorities. This is obviously a situation that can only get worse.

While I would advocate only humane steps to be taken, this problem needs to be dealt with sooner rather than later before it gets out of control. – Yours, etc,

MARGO McDONALD,

Dublin 3.