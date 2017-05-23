Flying the Palestinian flag

Sir, – Dr Bassam Nasser, in his letter (May 22nd), wished that “the flags of the two countries” of Israel and Palestine could someday “fly side by side”.

Such a positive sight could have occurred as early as this month in Dublin when Fine Gael Cllr Anne Feeney tried to amend the motion of Dublin City Council for both the Palestinian and Israeli flags to fly over City Hall. Her proposal added the acknowledgement that there has been “extensive suffering experienced by civilians on both sides”.

Yet it was defeated 43 to 11. The two-state solution, advocated by Dr Nasser as the basis for “a just and long-lasting peace in the Middle East”, was forgotten by Dublin City Council that day. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN

OLIVER MURRAY,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.