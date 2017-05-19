Flying the Palestinian flag

Sir, – Perhaps Dublin City Council should have agreed to fly the flags of both Palestine and Israel, to signify and make clear that it strongly supports not only the creation of a Palestinian state but also the continued existence of the already created Israeli state?

It also could have done something that might just have had some real practical effect – voting to call for a resumption of peace negotiations and offering to the parties Dublin City Hall as the venue for these. – Yours, etc,

IVOR SHORTS,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.