Sir, – Whatever the rights and wrongs on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Dublin City Council’s move to expand its sphere of influence by flying the Palestinian flag from City Hall reminds me of the Skibbereen Eagle’s 1898 warning to the tsar of Russia that it would be keeping its eye on him. I hope the council does not follow this by flying flags from other conflicts around the world, but that it redoubles its work on the social and economic opportunities and challenges facing Dublin city. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN LALOR,

Caragh, Co Kildare.

Sir, – I have no idea what “immense pressure” Betty Purcell (May 16th) thinks councillors came under. I certainly came under none, apart from normal and perfectly acceptable letters and emails. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Sir, – Now that we are being guided by the moral compass of Dublin City Council, let us hope it passes a resolution which calls for the restoration of ownership and governance of the US, Canada and Australia, etc, to the indigenous people of those countries.

Wanting to fly the Palestinian flag tells only half the story. Not flying the flag of Israel tells the rest. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.