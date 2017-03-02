Fly me to the moon

Sir, – As a man of modest means, I can only regret that enjoying a SpaceX trip to the moon will be confined to the filthy-rich tourist (“SpaceX to send first tourists around the moon next year”, February 28th). Can we hope that Michael O’Leary might again ride to our rescue? I, for one, would have no problem with restricted baggage allowance or having to pay for in-flight beverages. On the other hand, I would have to insist that a trip to the moon meant just that and not being off-loaded on some asteroid a few thousand miles away. – Yours, etc,

AODH Ó DOMHNAILL,

Dundrum,

Co Dublin.