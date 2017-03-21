Flood relocation programme

Sir, – Further to “Households in flood areas may be given up to ¤200,000 to relocate” (March 20th), it seems very unfair that the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works would propose that households in flood-risk areas might be given up to €200,000 to relocate, when other departments and agencies of the state have failed to prevent or redress fire safety issues in many Celtic Tiger developments. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD FOX,

Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The price of rectifying some astonishing planning decisions looks set to be astronomical. When will we ever learn? – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.