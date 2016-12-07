Flights before Ryanair - in the good old days

Sir, – I must take issue with Dr Ruairí Hanley’s assertion (Letters, December 3rd) that a flight to London in the 1980s cost “the equivalent of a month’s wages for an average worker”. I was earning a very average wage of £130pw in 1984 and remember a return flight on Aer Lingus to London was £74. It included a free hot meal and as much wine as you could manage. I would have two small bottles of red for the meal and two snipes of champagne to bring home.

Them was days Joxer . . .

