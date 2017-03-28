Flann O’Brien and April 1st

Sir, – Frank McNally (An Irishman’s Diary, March 10th) correctly states that the Flann O’Brien celebrations in Dublin city will this year take place on Sunday, April 2nd, instead of the traditional April 1st, the date of Flann’s death.

To avoid any confusion, I must point out that the Flann O’Brien/Myles na gCopaleen events in Dún Laoghaire will nevertheless proceed on the traditional date of Saturday, April 1st. The highlight will be in the Dún Laoghaire Club (Eblana Club) at 8pm when actor Eamon Morrissey appears in his one-man show The Brother and Me, while other attractions on the night will include Des Geraghty, Ceol Anna Livia, The Plunketts and also William Byrne. – Yours, etc,

TOM BYRNE,

President,

The Dún Laoghaire Club,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.