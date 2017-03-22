Fine Gael’s leadership question

Sir, – I can’t believe that The Irish Times has an editorial article on when Enda Kenny should hand over leadership (March 21st). Mr Kenny’s departure has been a topic of conversation for too long now. The uncertainty needs to be ended. Fine Gael needs to trigger its “Article 50” for Endexit to happen.

If it wants us to believe it can run the country, Fine Gael needs to demonstrate that it can manage its own affairs. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.