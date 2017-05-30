Fine Gael’s leadership choice

Sir, – Oliver Callan states that an “openly gay or half-Indian taoiseach might feel new, but Leo Varadkar is not” (“Leo and Simon are the brand leading the bland”, Opinion & Analysis, May 29th).

I would suggest that what is not new is your columnist’s inept and dull-witted attacks on both candidates and the Fine Gael party in general that arrive in your pages with banal and predictable regularity.

His observations and commentary lack the compensation of humour or intelligence that might normally justify such writing within the pages of The Irish Times but would be more at home in one of the tabloids. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – So the cobbler has parted company with his last, seemingly paving the way for a mimic to provide political analysis in The Irish Times. I await the ornithologist’s analysis of stockmarket movements. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN HUNT,

Kilmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – How can the contest for the leadership of Fine Gael be considered to be fair when a bunch of high profile, highly articulate and influential people have virtually voted in public before the contest even began? – Yours, etc,

JOAN McLOUGHLIN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.