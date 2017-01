Sir, – So, the Lennons “were not known to have distinguished themselves in military matters” (“An Irishman’s Diary”, January 13th). Well, early one morning in 1920, on the main street of Roundwood, Co Wicklow, a Black-and-Tan put a gun to my father’s head and made him drink a bottle of whiskey. Distinguished? – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.