A chara, – Further to Noel Whelan’s article “‘Prime Time’ farce shows Fianna Fáil’s peculiar stance” (Opinion & Analysis, October 14th), there is a Serbian expression that goes “You can’t sit on two chairs with one butt”. One can only deduce that no member of Fianna Fáil’s frontbench has ever been to Belgrade. – Is mise,

CHRIS MacMANUS,

Maugheraboy,

Sligo.