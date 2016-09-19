Fianna Fáil and water charges

Sir, – Has Fianna Fail forgotten that one of the most important aspects of introducing water charges was to encourage water conservation? When the charges were introduced, many people thought about changes they could make to reduce their use of water and to take advantage of all the helpful ideas being put forward, such as water butts for rainwater collection, and so on. I, for one, took pleasure in using less than my allowance when I paid my bill .

As soon as the charges were suspended, usage went up, which was entirely predictable.

Paying for water out of general taxation does nothing for water conservation, and water will continue to be used wastefully.

Bring back the charges , with appropriate reductions for those on very low incomes who cannot pay, as opposed to those who will not pay. – Yours, etc,

JACQUELINE

CULLINANE,

Ballincollig, Cork.