Fianna Fáil and Bertie Ahern

Sir, – So, the Dublin Central and Dublin North-West Fianna Fáil cumanns have a problem and need a dig-out if they are to regain seats in those constituencies. With the world champion of dig-outs living in their midst, why wouldn’t they turn to him? Sure, it would be a sin not to. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Reading The Irish Times on December 1st, I learned that Bertie Ahern might rejoin Fianna Fáil and that the Government will allow cannabis to be used for medicinal purposes. Is the second piece of news a reaction to the first? – Yours, etc,

NIALL McARDLE,

Glenageary, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Is the proposed restoration of Bertie Ahern into the political fold part of the “restoration agenda” of future public sector pay talks? – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG McGARTY,

Mohill,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – Micheál Martin’s apparent disdain for Bertie Ahern, again revealed in his reaction to suggestions of the latter’s return to Fianna Fáil, is of course completely phoney. Did Mr Martin not happily sit for almost 14 years around the Cabinet table with the same Mr Ahern? The fallout from that partnership is well understood.

It seems that Mr Martin only recognises the importance of collective Cabinet responsibility when in opposition. There he can speak with an air of detachment when offering solutions to the many problems that currently beset the country. As if he himself bears no responsibility for their genesis. – Yours, etc,

PJ McDERMOTT,

Westport, Co Mayo.

Sir, – Step aside, Lazarus. You have been surpassed. – Yours, etc,

OLIVER DUFFY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.