A chara, – Fianna Fáil was founded in May, 1926. The first national aim of the party was to secure the political independence of a united Ireland as a Republic. Almost 91 years later, the party is working on a roadmap to prepare the way for unification of the island.

Is this a plan for slow learners? – Is mise,

PEADAR Mac MAGHNAIS,

Baile Atha Cliath.