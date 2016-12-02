FF and the return of Bertie Ahern

Sir, – With the possibility of Bertie Ahern returning to the Fianna Fáil party, I’d like to propose Brian Cowen for president and the beatification of Charlie Haughey. Any chance? – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Ahem, ahem, Ahern. Amen. – Yours, etc,

JOAN CUNNINGHAM,

Gleanageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Why wouldn’t Fianna Fáil be willing to forgive and forget and welcome Bertie Ahern back into the party? After all, the Irish people were happy to propel Fianna Fáil back to the top of the opinion polls after it had bankrupted the country just a few short years ago. – Yours, etc,

SEAN McPHILLIPS,

College Point,

New York.

Sir, – I just wanted to let you know that I’m getting a little bit sick of your newspaper’s snooty attiude to a man who did a great deal for the cause of peace on this island.

You won’t publish this, of course, as your publication is rapidly transforming into a Fine Gael fan club newsletter. – Yours, etc,

MARY LYONS,

Dublin 8.