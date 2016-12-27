Fake news – the solution is between your ears

A chara, – Brian Boyd suggests that the solution to “fake news” online is if every time folks fire up their computer or switch on their phone they did likewise with their brain (“Have I got fake news for you”, Opinion & Analysis, December 23rd). These brains, all fired up with “a healthy sense of scepticism, an open and enquiring mind, a developed sense of humour and a bracing dose of common sense”, will serve to protect the user from guff on the web.

Sounds sensible; and if people did likewise when they open their newspapers and magazines, or turn on their radios and televisions, we might make progress towards restoring some kind of balance in those media. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.