Sir, – Fake news has been around for a long time. It is just a techie term for what used to be called “gossip”, and we got our fair share of it every Sunday morning. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS O’CONNOR,

Shankill,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – On mature reflection, “post-truth” didn’t start in 2016. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN HOWLEY,

Carrigaline,

Co Cork.