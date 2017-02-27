Faith schools and parental choice

Sir, – Recent discussions about the “baptism barrier” are missing a point. As an atheist, I’m not concerned about barriers to entry to faith-based schools. That’s a capacity issue. My problem is being compelled to send my children to faith-based schools, as are all our local schools. That’s an equality issue.

Pupils in these schools spend their childhood and young adult years immersed in Christian “faith formation”.

Colouring books. Music. Drama. Décor. Oh, the décor! Every event a prayer. Every occasion a Mass.

All faiths and none, how are ye? – Yours, etc,

STEWART STEPHENS,

Milltown,

Co Kerry.