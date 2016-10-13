Faith in humanity

A chara, – On late Monday afternoon, my wife and I were in Kildare Village shopping centre with my parents, who are both in their mid-eighties. My mother suffered a fall, striking her head on the ground. She was unconscious for a short time with a lot of blood coming from a head wound. My father tried to help her and in the process fell himself, also cutting his head.

Even before emergency services arrived, almost everyone around us dropped everything to help. Phones were offered, wraps appeared from the surrounding shops to keep them warm, and two scarves were given by people to try and stop the bleeding. The staff in Kildare Village also did everything they could to help until the ambulance arrived. A particular thank you to the two ladies who looked after my father, giving my wife and I the time to look after my mother. Thankfully, both my parents are well and home from hospital. – Is mise,

DARA KENNEDY,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.