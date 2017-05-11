Faith and gratitude

Sir, – Archbishop Eamon Martin is correct in asserting that the dedicated service by so many religious is being “almost obliterated” (“Catholic Church’s good deeds are being erased, says archbishop”, May 9th). Forty-four years ago our new-born daughter Siobhán was diagnosed with a serious condition from which she died 26 days later. Every day, every night of her short life she was lovingly cared for by the nuns who nursed in the (then) Regional Hospital Galway.

As it happens, we are not Catholics; we follow Jesus. And we vividly remember the service given freely to us. We would not be faithful to the memory of Siobhán if we did not say so now. – Yours, etc,

DAVID WILSON,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.