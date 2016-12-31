Sir, – Fair City on RTÉ continues to cover a diversity of important social issues in its interwoven plot lines: from homelessness and immigration to violence against women and marital breakdown, and much more. But I have yet to see any Fair City character purchase, yet alone read, a copy of The Irish Times from the shop in Carraigstown. It is time Fair City writers addressed this obvious omission and raised the watching audience’s level of awareness of the important issues of our time two-fold.

Here’s to 2017. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Dublin 8.