Facilities for women’s rugby

Sir, – Leinster Women played the team’s first interprovincial match of the season against Connacht last Saturday.

The match was played at Tuam RFC. I was shocked at the conditions the women had to play in. This is no disrespect to Tuam RFC but rather to the IRFU who would insult these women with a venue that is simply not up to standard for representative rugby.

Ulster women usually play in Ravenhill, Munster in Thomond Park and Leinster in Donnybrook. The Tuam venue was primitive in the extreme. There was no shelter for spectators and no toilets or catering facilities for people who had travelled to the match. The changing rooms were in the equivalent of a shed. Come on IRFU what are you thinking?

This would positively discourage me from attending any more away games in Connacht, and is no incentive to women who give up their time to train and play for their province.

– Yours, etc,

DESMOND BOYLE

Dublin 5.