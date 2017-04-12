Eye care: why we need a change of focus

Sir, – Regarding “Eye patients and waiting lists” (Seán McCrave, April 10th) let me respectfully suggest that the issue of most pressing concern to those so afflicted is not a “need to publish an eye-care plan immediately”, but instead the need to deliver competent eye-care currently.

The Irish preoccupation with delivering “world class” healthcare seems equally counterbalanced by its judgment that such services are “not fit for purpose” (specific quotes to be supplied as required). Plans, policies and protocols seem to be the hallmark of governance in “modern” Ireland. Maybe the time has come for a focus on delivery. – Yours, etc,

Dr EAMONN F HEALY,

Professor of Chemistry,

St Edward’s University,

Austin, Texas, US.