Sir, – Congratulations to Fintan O’Toole on winning the European Commentator of the Year prize. I may not always agree with him but he is an excellent journalist and we are lucky to have him. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’BYRNE,

Phibsborough, Dublin 7.

Sir, – I never expected to see the words “Fintan O’Toole” and “humbled” in the same sentence. I must be dreaming. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside, Dublin 13.