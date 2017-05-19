Enda Kenny’s political legacy

Sir, – Much praise will be justly heaped on Enda Kenny as he resigns and we reflect on his leadership.

May I share one exceptional disappointment? When progressing the Protection of Life Bill, Mr Kenny did not grant a free vote to his parliamentary colleagues on a matter that is clearly one of conscience. Those who, in good conscience, could not vote for the Bill were expelled. Democracy functions successfully if the majority governs with the consent of the minority.

To find no place in the Fine Gael parliamentary party for conscientious objectors to abortion established the regrettable precedent that there is no issue of conscience outside the scope of the party whip – when the party leader so decides.

Unfortunately, in this one respect, Mr Kenny’s legacy is tarnished. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT WHELAN,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Enda Kenny resigns, leaving the country in a much healthier state than that which it was in when he took office. He deserves a share of the credit for this turnaround. I now look forward to the hypocritical, formulaic statements that will issue from the leaders of the opposition – and we are all supposed to forget their rancorous outpourings of the past six years. If they refrained from such obvious insincerity, perhaps politicians would enjoy a greater reputation. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – Parting is such sweet sorrow. – Yours, etc,

PAT MURPHY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Enda story. – Yours, etc,

EDWARD DOYLE,

Carrigtwohill,

Co Cork.

Sir, – We will have an unelected taoiseach, a minority Government, uncertainty and instability. What a way to face into probably our greatest challenge ever, the Brexit crisis. It’s time for a general election to give us strength of direction and purpose. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM SHORTLAND,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.