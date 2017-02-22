Enda Kenny and the Fine Gael leadership

Sir, – When I typed Enda into a Whatsapp message, the spellchecker changed it to “Endangered”. Is there a message there? – Yours, etc,

KIERAN McCARTHY,

Waterford.

Sir, – Every dog has its day, and so it seems that today is the day that the ankle-biters in the Fine Gael party have borne their little gnashers for! And we shall know their colour not by their humility, their decency or what they stand for, but by the jobs that they land for themselves. – Yours, etc,

NATALLIA HUNT,

Kilmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I am at a loss as to how Leo Varadkar can be a serious candidate for the position of taoiseach of this country. Normally, one would have expected a candidate to have some serious qualifications or a record of achievement in government. Yet when one looks at Mr Vardakar’s record, there is little there to indicate that he has the leadership qualities, the personality or experience necessary to lead the country in its present state, particularly with the Brexit negotiations around the corner.

He spent three years in transport, leaving it without making any significant impact.

His two years in health were a huge disappointment and saw that area go deeper into crisis, while there are no signs that his last year in social welfare is faring any better.

He has certainly been the darling of the media, being always good for a controversial quote, many of them being unhelpful, like his 2011 gaffe when he suggested this country might need a second bailout.

Are we about to have our first “celebrity” taoiseach, one who is just simply famous for being famous? – Yours, etc,

DES GILROY,

Howth,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is detrimental to have a Taoiseach who has the hubris to believe that he can put his wishes above those of his party, the body politic and the electorate. Yours, etc,

ADVERTISEMENT

JOHANNA LOWRY

O’REILLY,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – On RTÉ recently , Minister for Health Simon Harris said that “Even my harshest critics would agree that I am doing the best I can”. Exactly so. That is why we are scared stiff of Mr Harris getting any other position, let alone Taoiseach. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BARTON,

Tinahely,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – If Enda Kenny resigns as Fine Gael leader, will Micheál Martin remain as taoiseach? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny

Co Donegal.