Elvis and An Post

Sir, – Considering the increase in the price of postage stamps announced recently by An Post, may I suggest that it considers issuing stamps, domestic and international, bearing the image of Elvis Presley? The first Elvis stamp issued in the US sold more than 600 million copies. A world record that is hard to lick. Other countries, such as the Netherlands, have successfully issued stamps featuring Elvis, with the most recent being Australia. Elvis stamps are highly collectable and would generate a nice income for An Post. Very few are returned to sender. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE COLGAN,

Swords, Co Dublin.