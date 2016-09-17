Elusive ticket

Sir, – Does Senator Michelle Mulherin really think that she is worthy of sympathy because the GAA would not give her a ticket to the All-Ireland final? The argument that she is highlighting the discrimination between Senators and TDs is very weak in the context of not getting a ticket to a match. I am all in favour of “chancing your arm” and asking for tickets, but I wonder if she really thought it through before she made her stand on this particular “issue”? – Yours, etc,

LAURA COYNE,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.