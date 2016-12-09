Electronic tagging for those on bail

Sir, – I note that our Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald is bringing in new legislation on electronic monitoring (News, December 6th). As she is currently trying to find an extra €50 million to pay for the new Garda pay deal, there’s a very slim chance of this initiative being funded.

So why is she proposing it now?

Is this a way of Ms Fitzgerald making noise and entering the [leadership] contest with Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney?

Watch out Enda, they’re behind you!

– Yours, etc,

DAMIEN CARROLL

Kingswood,

Dublin 24.