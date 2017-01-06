Sir, – Does Harry Bond (January 4th), who objects to the sight of electricity pylons and wind turbines, recommend driving the routes from Wexford to Enniscorthy and from to Bunclody to Shillelagh in an electric or a petrol or diesel vehicle? If he had suggested walking, he might have a leg to stand on. – Yours, etc,

NIALL McMANUS ,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – The siting of wind turbines as a renewable source of energy has been one of the most noted success stories in this country in our efforts to reduce green house gases. As a renewable source of energy, this now contributes 23 per cent of the nation’s requirements for electricity. Substantial upgrades to the grid are now required to deal with supplying the energy from this source to the users, hence the need for pylons.

If Mr Bond was driving in Shanghai, he would likely be wearing a protective face mask to guard against the emissions from fossil-fuel usage and probably would not even see the landscape for the smog. – Yours, etc,

AILBE RYAN,

Glounthaune, Co Cork.