Electricity pylons and the landscape

Sir, – I regularly travel from Dublin to Wicklow Town, and the 20-mile route from the Loughlinstown roundabout is necklaced by a string of electricity pylons that continue on southwards, alongside the M11. This route through the Garden of Ireland includes the majestic Glen of the Downs, the Sugarloaf Mountains, Glendalough and other tourist gems. Yet ne’er a bit of evidence of negative environmental, economic or health impacts from those dastardly pylons. Sure, they are certainly visible, dominantly so at some turns on that road, but do the people of this region feel they have been treated appallingly by the building of this essential piece of infrastructure across their landscape? I doubt it. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’BYRNES,

Dublin 4.