Electric cars – any colour you like so long as it’s green

Sir, – Sean Byrne (March 8th) correctly argues that the Government should increase its support for low-income households to switch to electric vehicles and solar electricity generation. These options substantially lower household bills, as well as decreasing air pollution. The popular view, however, that electric cars don’t actually reduce emissions is simply not true. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland concludes that an electric vehicle, charged at home, produces 683kg of CO2 a year less than a petrol car, a reduction of 33 per cent. It also costs 86 per cent less to run. This is a great opportunity for the Government to help low-income households to reduce their expenditure, while reducing air pollution for the benefit of all. – Yours, etc,

CONOR KELLY,

Dublin 18.