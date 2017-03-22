Elections and the diaspora

Sir, – Simon Carswell (Analysis, March 18th) sets out the options related to votes in Irish elections for members of the diaspora. Having campaigned for this since the 1980s, I am inclined to agree with Isobel Murray, who favours allowing Irish nationals living abroad to keep the vote for five years. Immigrants should not allow themselves to be suspended between two cultures, home and away. A bird whose wings are caught on branches eventually falls down exhausted. In my experience of immigration, working in New York, Sydney or London, and “living” in Ireland, is not conducive to integration, feeling at home with oneself and one’s family. Finally , I am unaware of the difference between an expat’s heart and a migrant’s heart. – Yours, etc,

BOBBY GILMORE,

Migrant Rights Centre,

Dame Street, Dublin 2.